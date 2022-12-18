Main accused in Muktsar youth’s murder detained at Lucknow airport

The main accused in the kidnapping and murder of Harmandeep Singh, 20, of Kotbhai village under Muktsar district in Punjab was detained at Lucknow airport Sunday afternoon. The main accused has been identified as Navjot.

Confirming the development, Muktsar SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghumman said, “We had issued a lookout circular at all airports after the kidnapping and murder case was cracked… the main accused had flown to Dubai and he came back via Lucknow instead of coming via Delhi airport on Sunday.

“He was detained at Lucknow airport and our team has taken the transit remand of the accused from the Lucknow court and is on its way back to Punjab. We will produce him in Muktsar court to get his police remand so as to find out more details about the case. The other five accused in the case arrested Saturday were produced in court and they have been remanded in police custody till December 22.”

Navjot is a resident of Malkana village under Bathinda district but he used to live at his uncle’s house in Kotbhai village and was hence an acquaintance of Harmandeep, the SSP said.

According to the police, Navjot had taken Harmandeep to Sham Khera village in the house of one Gursewak Singh, whose father Dilip Singh is the sarpanch of Sham Khera village. The SSP said, “Six to seven more accused are involved in this crime and they will also be arrested soon. Raids are being conducted at several places…”

Harmandeep Singh had gone missing from his house on November 25 and kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh from his family. According to the police, Harmandeep was killed hours after his kidnapping in Sham Khera village under Muktsar district, which is about 40 km from Kotbhai, and his body was buried in a field belonging to one of the accused. The body was found on December 17.

Navjot was also wanted in the kidnapping and murder of his cousin Nirmal Singh of Goora Singhar village in Gidderbaha. Nirmal had gone missing in a similar fashion from his house on March 20.