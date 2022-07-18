1.8 lakh acres of Muktsar farmland in deep water after one day of heavy rain

Around 1.8 lakh acres of agriculture land falling in about 100 villages of Muktsar district is under water after 6 hours of heavy rain on Friday and 1 hour of downpour on Saturday.

A few houses in low-lying areas of the district have also been damaged.

The district administration said that pump sets have been installed to drain the water out of the fields. As per its claims, water will be pumped out in a day or two.

Pakistan has opened barrage gates of Sutlej river towards Pakistan side.

Water of Sutlej river flows towards Pakistan from Ferozepur’s Harrike Pattan but this water then enters India at Mohar Jamsher village in Fazilka and again makes a U-turn to flow towards Pakistan. Barrage gates installed on Sutlej river by Pakistan 2 km ahead of Mohar Jamsher village in Pakistan territory have been opened for the time being because of which water will flow towards Pakistan.

“Drainage of water has started at a faster pace now,” said Fazilka Deputy Commissioner, Dr Himanshu Aggarwal.

Around 10 villages of Fazilka have also been partially affected as the flow of water is coming from Muktsar to Fazilka.

Around 89 mm of rainfall was recorded in Muktsar on Friday. As a result, many of the cotton fields, paddy and vegetable farms are under water.

Ranjodh Singh Lambi, Akali worker from Lambi village, said, “My 15 acres moong crop is under water. Many farmers had sown cotton which was under whitefly attack earlier and now it seems that the crop will be damaged due to rainwater. Paddy still has some hope if water drains out in 2-3 days.”

Jagmeet Singh from Tapakhera village also said that his 20 acres paddy crop is under water.

It is said that even in the city area of Muktsar, water entered shops in markets on Friday and was drained out after hours.

Villages at the tail end of all the four constituencies – Muktsar, Gidderbaha, Lambi and Malaut – have been affected due to one day’s heavy rain.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, SAD president Sukhbir Badal visited a few of the affected villages of Muktsar and demanded immediate girdawari of affected area, while on Sunday, PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring visited a few Gidderbaha villages and demanded Rs 35,000 per acre compensation to farmers for damage to crops. He said that had proper measures been taken in advance and drains cleared in time, the damage could have been avoided.

Warring claimed that during the previous five years of the Congress rule, all precautions and preventive measures were taken in advance and as a result, there were no floods and no damage to crops.

He hoped that the Punjab government will order special girdawari of the affected areas and the farmers are given timely compensation.

Warring said that there is a need to find a comprehensive and long-term solution to water-logging in this belt which has badly hit the farmers.

Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar said, “Pump sets have been provided in the affected villages. Most of the water will be drained out in a day or two. The area under rainwater doesn’t signify actual damage as of now. We are assessing damage of houses in the area.”

The DC, however, claimed that all sem nallahs had been cleaned properly before the monsoon. But now they are running to full capacity. A breach occurred in two canals, but they have been plugged, he said.

As water started flowing towards Fazilka, DC Fazilka took up the matter with the Border Security Force which further took up the matter with Pakistan rangers. “With the opening of barrage gates by Pakistan, Fazilka villages can be saved from severe damage,” claimed district authorities.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner said that earlier these gates were closed and because of natural flow of water, it will move towards lower side.

Barrage gates were opened on Saturday night itself after heavy rain, water from the nallahs of Muktsar and Ferozepur is coming towards Fazilka which can thus be drained out towards Pakistan, said district authorities of Fazilka.