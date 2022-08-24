scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

MoS Ajay Mishra equates farmers to dogs chasing cars

In a controversial speech live-streamed by his supporters, Mishra said “dogs barking and chasing his car” in an apparent reference to protesting farmers.

Hinting at a Lakhimpur Mukti Abhiyan, Tikait said that Union Minister away Mishra is trying to project that he is “fighting the world” in front of his supporters in Lakhimpur Kheri, his home turf. There is “goondaraj in Lakhimpur” and “people are scared of him”. We will “run a Lakhimpur Mukti Abhiyan” soon.

Days after farmers’ unions started their 75-hour-long protest at Lakhimpur Kheri, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra is in jail over allegations of running over farmers last year, once again targetted farmer union leaders Rakesh Tikait and others.

Replying to the comment, Tikait said that “he is angry because his son is in jail for a year now”. Hinting at a Lakhimpur Mukti Abhiyan, Tikait said that he is trying to project that he is “fighting the world” in front of his supporters in Lakhimpur Kheri, his home turf. There is “goondaraj in Lakhimpur” and “people are scared of him”. We will “run a Lakhimpur Mukti Abhiyan” soon.

Darshan Pal, president of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) and member of coordination committee, said that Mishra had earlier too challenged. “In the video, he says that when a car speeds past, dogs run after it. He also called Tikait ‘do kaudi ka aadmi’ (worthless person) and questioned his status. He is trying to provoke the farmers and unfortunately the Centre is not taking any notice,” he said, adding that it seems “whatever he is speaking is in consultation with their government”.

Pal added that there is a plan to start another morcha in Lakhimpur Kheri now.

“On behalf of SKM, I condemn Mishra’s words. SKM will hold its next meeting on September 4 in New Delhi to decide the future course of action,” he said.

Slamming Mishra for “speaking at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Baldev Singh Sirsa, a member of ‘ apolitical ‘ SKM

(another faction of SKM) said that his words show his mentality towards the voters.
“He is a public figure and his behaviour shows how serious he is about his position. He is repeatedly provoking the farmers and we demand that he be sacked,” he said.

Apolitical SKM had planned a meeting on Tuesday afternoon at Rakabganj gurdwara but it was postponed.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:39:33 am
