More trouble for Simarjeet Singh Bains: Court orders FIR for failing to attend hearing in 2020 case

The Ludhiana court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimrajit Kaur has ordered registration of another FIR against Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains for failing to appear in the court in a 2020 case registered against him for allegedly flouting Covid norms.

The court has written to division number 5 police station SHO of Ludhiana to book Bains under section 229-A (failure by a person released on bail or bond to appear in court) of IPC.

The court has also ordered issuance of proclamation notice against Bains for April 7 under the section 82 of CrPC and directed him to appear before the court within 30 days of effecting proclamation against him.

The court in its written order dated February 24 said, “Non bailable warrants of accused Simarjeet Singh Bains again received back unexecuted with perfunctory report that accused could not be found at home and has gone away in connection with party’s affairs and he will be apprised on his return. Similar report has been received on earlier occasions also. From this report, the court has a reason to believe that accused Simarjeet Singh Bains is intentionally concealing himself in order to avoid execution of warrants. It is, therefore, transpires without an iota of doubt that he can not be served through ordinary process. Accordingly, this court is constrained to adopt coercive method for getting service of accused Simarjeet Singh Bains effected by way of publication of proclamation as envisaged under Section 82 CrPC.”

“Let a written proclamation Under Section 82 CrPC be issued against accused Simarjeet Singh Bains for 7.4.2022 requiring him to appear within 30 days of effecting proclamation against him. Serving official is directed to effect the proclamation on or before 7.3.2022 ,” the order reads.

The court further commenting on MLA’s conduct, said in its order, “Simarjeet Singh Bains has exhibited defiant & brazen attitude by intentionally not appearing before the court, despite issuance of non bailable warrants of arrest umpteen times. He has been hoodwinking the process of law. The court can certainly take judicial notice of the fact that he has been publicly holding rallies in the recent past with great audacity as is evident from media reports. He has been roaming free without any kind of inhibition and with apparent impunity. His recalcitrant attitude is intrinsically abhorrent to the rule of law. As per the constitutional mandate, no one is above law. Thus, such a blatant abuse of process of law can not be tolerated at any costs. Under these exigent circumstances which calls for extra ordinary measures, the court is not suppose to turn a blind eye towards the reckless act and conduct of the accused in playing truant from the court. Rather, it behoves upon the court to ensure that such like errant accused may not repeat such acts in future. Hence, the court is required to take stern steps to ensure presence of the accused Simarjeet Singh Bains before the court.”