Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala’s father unwell, ‘was advised bypass surgery for heart ailment:’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Former AAP MP from Patiala and cardiologist Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, however, said that he got Balkaur Singh admitted to Patiala Heart Institute after his ECG and other heart-related tests did not show normal results.

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, however, said that he got Balkaur Singh admitted to Patiala Heart Institute after his ECG and other heart-related tests did not show normal results. (File Photo)

Slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Friday. He was first admitted to Patiala Heart Institute from where he was shifted to PGIMER.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur while speaking to The Indian Express said that her husband was admitted to PGIMER after a drop in his platelet count but was doing fine now.

He had fever for a few days and wasn’t feeling well,” Kaur said.

Dr Gandhi said that Balkaur was diagnosed with “triple vessel disease” of the heart, some days after Moosewala’s murder but had refused to undergo bypass surgery. “I am their family doctor and have been seeing him for years. Nearly a month after Moosewala’s murder, he had complained of chest pain and after all tests were done, he was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. However, he refused to undergo bypass surgery then preferred to be on medication for some time. On Thursday, he was unwell again and the latest test results show that his heart ailment has aggravated,” Dr Gandhi said.

Congress’s Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, local AAP MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli and senior SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra visited Balkaur Singh at Patiala hospital on Thursday.

Preneet said, “His heart is full of grief and that I believe is one of the reasons for his deteriorating health. Justice is being delayed in his son’s gruesome murder. He is in grief and disappointed not because his son’s security cover was removed but because it was announced publicly which led to his son’s murder.”

MLA Kohli said that according to the doctors, Balkaur was suffering from cardiac issues beforehand and was recommended bypass surgery. “However, his family wanted to have a second opinion and shifted him to PGIMER. When he was brought to Patiala hospital Thursday, he was having anxiety and chest pain,” said the MLA. 

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 08:50:42 pm
Crackdown on Hanoi’s ‘train street’ cafes; know more about the railway track and what makes it famous

Live Blog

