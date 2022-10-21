Moosewala murder to Ludhiana court blast: Reasons Navjot Sidhu cited seeking restoration of Z+ security for moving from jail to court

From Sidhu Moosewala’s gruesome murder after his security cover was pruned to the Ludhiana court blast, senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu cited them all in his multiple applications to Patiala jail authorities to demand restoration of his Z+ security cover— for moving from Patiala Central Jail to Ludhiana court complex.

A court of Ludhiana had summoned Sidhu as a witness in the harassment case against his party colleague and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Asserting that his Z+ security cover has been withdrawn since the day he was lodged in Patiala jail in a road rage case, Sidhu in one of the applications to jail superintendent wrote, “…we must learn our lessons from Sidhu Moosewala case.. better prevent and prepare than repent and repair…. Since the day I am in custody, my security i.e. Z plus security has been withdrawn with an assurance of restoration.”

Refusing to appear in the court till his security wasn’t restored, Sidhu added, “I will never risk my life until the said security is restored.. to facilitate the court I am ready to appear via video-conferencing…. ”

In the fresh application that he submitted to jail superintendent Friday, Sidhu again wrote that since May 20 when he was lodged in Patiala jail, his Z+ security was completely withdrawn and now none was taking responsibility of his safety if he moves out of jail and travels till Ludhiana.

“Nobody seems to take responsibility… everybody passes the buck..,” wrote Sidhu, demanding security for his court visit.

He further wrote that he has never refused to appear as a witness in the court. “..But I am preventing rather than repenting… To go unannounced in the open court where Ludhiana bomb blast took place is a high risk… Will somebody take the responsibility?,” wrote Sidhu.

As per the copy of the orders issued by Punjab ADGP security dated May 20 after Sidhu was sent to jail following an order of the Supreme Court, two guards were retained at Sidhu’s residences, one each in Amritsar and Patiala. The remaining personnel and vehicles were ordered to report back to their battalions/districts.

“Whenever the protectee comes out on parole etc, then the security cover will be redeployed immediately..,” said the order.

Sidhu has been citing “threat to life being a Z+ protectee” and “security concerns” as the reason for not appearing in Ludhiana court. His three such applications and a revision petition have been dismissed by the court.

On Friday, he did not appear in the court again after being advised bed rest by doctors, as per Patiala jail authorities.

On Thursday, a day before hearing in Ludhiana, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had tweeted that orders have been given to SSP Patiala to provide adequate security to Sidhu while moving from Patiala jail to Ludhiana court.

The case against Ashu was filed by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who alleged that Ashu had harassed and intimidated him during the inquiry of the alleged CLU scam of Ludhiana. The file containing the probe report of the case, which was submitted by Sekhon, is now reportedly “missing” from the office of Punjab’s department of local government. The court summoned Sidhu as a witness as it was during his tenure as the local government minister that the inquiry was marked and concluded.

Ashu, Punjab’s former food and civil supplies minister, is also currently lodged in jail in the alleged foodgrain transportation tenders scam.