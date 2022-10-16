Moosewala murder recce, weapon supply: Ludhiana police arrests dismissed constable

The Ludhiana police on Sunday arrested a dismissed Punjab Police constable who allegedly was a part of a team that did a recce and supplied weapons for the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala.

The police said that Gurmeet Singh alias Meeta, from Chak Khalsa Kuliya village of Batala in Gurdaspur district, was also a former national-level javelin thrower and was sacked from Punjab Police when he was a constable in the department. He is a close associate and a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police said.

The Ludhiana police has also claimed recovering a 30 bore pistol and four live cartridges from him.

The crime investigation agency staff-2 of Ludhiana police brought him on production warrant, after he was arrested by Batala police in another attempt to murder case.

The police said that Gurmeet Singh was caught on the CCTV cameras with his accomplices – Satbir Singh of Ajnala, and sharpshooters Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raiya and Mandeep Singh alias Toofan – before and after the murder of the singer.

Ludhiana DCP (Investigation) Varinderpal Singh Brar said that the police recovered the weapon from the house of the accused following the information provided by him.

“The police have arrested him in the case of hatching conspiracy and and supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder of Moosewala,” said the DCP.

An FIR in the case had already been registered under Sections 25/54/59 of Arms Act and 302, 115 of IPC at Salem Tabri police station.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, crime investigation agency staff-2, said that Gurmeet Singh had joined Punjab Police in 2014 as constable. However, he got involved in drug peddling and was dismissed in 2020. Meanwhile, he came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi and joined his gang.

Gurmeet Singh was also wanted in other criminal cases.