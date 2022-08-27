Moosewala murder: Punjab Police file charge sheet against 24 accused

Barely hours before the 90-day deadline to file charge sheet, the Punjab police Friday presented a 1,850-page charge sheet in a Mansa court against 24 people booked in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora told the court that 36 people had been named in the FIR. However, so far, the charge sheet was produced in the name of 24 people only. Supplementary charge sheet can also be produced for more culprits in the coming days, the SSP said.

Out of the 36 people named in the FIR, five were added on Thursday night. A total of 20 people have been arrested so far, while two – Manpreet Singh Monu and Jagrup Singh Rupa – were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar’s Bhakhna village.