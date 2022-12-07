Moosewala murder: Cops summon singers Mankirat Aulakh, Babbu Mann

The Mansa police has summoned Punjabi singers Mankirat Aulakh and Babbu Mann in connection with its probe in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, SSP Dr Nanak Singh Tuesday said.

The two singers have been summoned on different dates, SSP said refusing to divulge any more details citing security reasons. Police has also summoned music director Nishan Singh and two residents of Bhangchari village of Muktsar.

The NIA had last month summoned several Punjabi singers, including Aulakh, Afsana Khan, B Praak and Dilpreet Dhillon. They had appeared before the agency in New Delhi to get their statements recorded.