Moosewala murder: Five inmates booked for attacking Amritsar man inside Ludhiana jail

Ludhiana police on Monday registered an FIR against five inmates who allegedly attacked Amritsar resident, Satbir Singh, inside the Central Jail premises on Sunday night.

Satbir has been arrested by the police for allegedly supplying weapons to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killers. Moosewala was gunned down on May 29 in Mansa’s Jawahar Ke village after his car was waylaid and boxed in by a group of assailants.

Inspector Devinder Sharma, the SHO of division number 7 police station, said that an FIR was registered on the complaint received from jail staff, under sections 323 and 24 of IPC and 52 of Prisons Act against the five inmates — Suraj of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh; Gurdev of Sirhali, Tarn Taran; Akhilesh of Ludhiana; Punjab Singh of Patti, and Amanpreet of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

Sharma said that all the suspects will be brought from jail on a production warrant for further probe.

According to the FIR, two jail wardens were on duty when the accused attacked Satbir in side the cell block.

As per details, Suraj is serving 12-year imprisonment in an NDPS Act case and seven other cases are pending against him. Akhilesh Kumar has been booked in an attempt to murder case, Gurdev is servingg 15-year imprisonment in an NDPS case, Punjab Singh is also booked in a drug peddling case, while Amanpreet was booked in a snatching case.

Shivraj Singh, superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, said that Moosewala’s murder was an emotional issue for many, including those lodged inside the jail and that might have been a trigger for Sunday night’s attack. “The inmates who have been booked do not belong to any particular gang,” he said.

Satbir, who is an aide of Sandeep Singh Kahlon, the nephew of SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon, was arrested on June 30 for allegedly supplying weapons that police claim were used in the murder of Moosewala. Police also claims that Satbir “used his vehicle to supply a set of weapons for the murder of Moosewala.”

Police said that Satbir along with three accomplices had travelled to a petrol pump on Dabwali road of Bathinda, where some weapons were handed over to ‘shooters’ for Moosewala’s murder. A white-coloured Toyota Fortuner vehicle, which was used for supplying weapons, a 315 bore pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him and an FIR was registered against him at Salem Tabri police station, said police.

Additional superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, Satnam Singh, said that Satbir, who belongs to Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala in Amritsar, was brought to Ludhiana jail on July 8 after a court sent him to judicial custody.