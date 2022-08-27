scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Moosewala murder case: Punjab Police file 1,850-page chargesheet against 24

The popular Punjabi singer was shot dead in broad daylight at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security was pruned.

Sidhu Moosewala (File)

Barely hours before the 90-day deadline to file chargesheet, the Punjab police Friday presented a detailed 1,850-page challan in a Mansa court against 24 people booked in the high-profile Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The popular Punjabi singer was shot dead in broad daylight at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security was pruned.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora while presenting the challan in the court stated that a total of 36 people had been named in the FIR, which was registered on charges of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, etc. However, so far, the challan was produced in the name of 24 people only. Supplementary challan can also be produced for more culprits in the coming days, the SSP said.

Out of the 36 people named in the FIR, five were added on Thursday night. Interestingly, two of them are from Moosa village having their house opposite to Moosewala’s haveli. They have been identified as Avtar Singh and Jagtar Singh – both brothers live in Mohali, but they also have a house in Moosa. While one Jeevanjot Singh is from Mansa city, two others are from Ludhiana.

It was revealed that a total of 20 people have been arrested so far, while two – Manpreet Singh Monu and Jagrup Singh Rupa – were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar’s Bhakhna village. A six-member SIT – headed by ADGP Parmod Ban – had been formed to investigate the matter.

Four people are the main accused in the case who have also been booked. They are gangster Goldy Brar, a Muktsar resident, Sachin Tuteja, Lipan Nehra, a resident of Gurgaon, and Anmol Bishnoi, a resident of Duttaranwali village in Abohar. However, according to Mansa police, they are yet to be arrested as all of them are likely to be out of India.

Meanwhile, it was stated that the challan was produced against 20 arrested people and four people who are absconding or out of India.

On August 25, parents of Moosewala had taken out a candle march from their house till Jawaharke village where the singer was murdered. A large number of fans of Moosewala had joined them seeking justice for the singer.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 05:10:47 am
Premium
