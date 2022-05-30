‘Moosewala could even get Padma Shri’: Activists condemn singer’s murder, call for tougher laws against gun culture

Several activists who had filed complaints against Sidhu Moosewala for promoting gun culture and using inciting lyrics in his songs said Monday that they were shocked by the murder of the popular singer.

Sidhu Moosewala, 27, was gunned down in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening while he was driving his SUV and was declared “brought dead” at the Mansa Civil Hospital, according to the police.

Pandit Rao Dharennavar, a professor of sociology at the Government College in Chandigarh, had filed a petition against Sidhu Moosewala in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2019 seeking a ban on his songs. Dharennavar said, ”He was about to perform in Gurugram on June 4 as well and I had written in advance to the Gurugram administration to keep a check on the type of songs chosen for the program… But now that he is no more, no show will happen. The incident is shocking, but I had tried my best to raise my voice against gun culture and inciting lyrics.”

Dharennavar said he had filed the petition against Moosewala in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in April 2019. “I had also written to the Director Panchayats and rural development department, Punjab, highlighting that his mother was a sarpanch and the matter must be looked into… I even went to his house in the Moosa village as well along with other activists to meet him and his mother. But we could only meet his mother. We tried to convince his mother that he should choose the right kind of lyrics .. and can do wonders.”

He added, “I had always been saying that Moosewala was a very bright and talented boy. He even had the potential to win Padma Shri. We had urged his mother that he should sing about Guru Nanak, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.”

Sidhu Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, was granted bail in connection with this case. Moosewala’s mother had written an apology to Dharennavar on her son’s behalf and mentioned that he will sing Baba Nanak’s songs. Dharennavar said though the singer is no more now, his fight for songs promoting gun culture will continue.

“I want that a law should be made that any song promoting weapons and such lyrics should not be released or its recording should not be allowed. Our fight against this issue will continue… However, at this time we feel sad about this loss and I feel that it should not have happened.”

Parvinder Singh Kittna, another activist who had also filed a case in the high court against Moosewala’s songs said he is saddened by his death. “I demand that the murderers of Moosewala should be arrested as soon as possible. The government withdrew the security of Moosewala but many others are roaming around with gunmen.”

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, another activist who had also been vocal against Moosewala and in January 2020 lodged a complaint against him and another singer Mankirt Aulakh for promoting guns said, “Yes, I am against gun culture… However a young death has happened in Punjab.. it should not be politicised. The government should make a law that if any celebrity wants to take security they can take it at their own expense, rather than pruning it all of a sudden.”