Moosa: A village’s journey from water melons to melodious voice

Moosa, a village which falls in Sardulgarh constituency of Mansa district, was popular because of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala. People used this village as a landmark whenever they had to explain something to someone.

“This village once used to be very famous for water melons. Before green revolution, they used to do farming of water melons and the fruit was popular in and around the area. We often used to hear this from our forefathers,” said Sandeep Jyani, a resident of Khaira Khurd village of Mansa district. Jyani said, “Even before Independence, this village was popular as Moosa only. No one remembers how it was named.

Moosewala had put it on the world map and very few know that the village’s name is Moosa, not Moosewala.”

The village has around 2,800 eligible voters and over 60% population is of Jatt Sikh. “Sidhu Moosewala’s family had around three-four acres of farm land earlier. But after he started singing and became famous, they purchased more land at the village. As of now they have more than 60 acres of farm land. An ordinary house has turned into a big haveli. Moosewala used to meet his fans on a regular basis whenever he visited the village,” said Chet Singh, 50-year-old mason who lives in this village. “Daily over 400-500 people used to come to meet him in haveli. If he was in the village, he never used to refuse anyone. Today is a dark day for Mansa.”

The village has a dispensary and a senior secondary school. Link roads are in good condition. Inside the village, haveli is the main attraction, Chet Singh added. In 2018, his mother Charan Kaur Sidhu became the sarpanch and he campaigned for her extensively. “While most singers settled in Mohali and Chandigarh, he made a haveli in the village and regularly used to come here. This was the speciality about him. Today people remember him as a singer or a politician but ask that mother whose only son is no more,” said Jyani.

Aman Singh, a taxi driver, said, “I drive in Punjab on a regular basis. Whenever I travel in Mansa, and I am not able to find ways, people always make me understand locations from Moosewala’s village. His village’s name is Moosa but he had put his surname as Moosewala. Now the majority of people call this village as Moosewala only, irrespective of the fact what it’s real name is.”

“In Mansa, he used to often visit markets along with two-three persons. He was our own Manse da Munda. After (former Punjab Health Minister) Vijay Singla was arrested, he came to his village and did not go back after that. He had posted many insta stories on Singla that day,” recalled Hardev Singh Kotli, resident of Kotlikalan village of Mansa.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“He remained in controversies due to his songs, but in village, he had given thikri pehraa as well during first Covid lockdown and used to meet us on a regular basis,” said advocate Gurlabh Singh Mahal who saw his campaign closely. He said, “It is a dark day for Mansa. What was the need to publicise withdrawal of his security? Law and order is at a toss in the state. We are shocked.”

“Not only Moosa village’s boys and girls but singing became a hobby for many in Mansa district. A student of government primary school of this area even won state-level prize in folk song category in 2019. The school had arranged a music teacher with the help of panchayat to hone the skills of students,” said a government teacher who used to work at this school.