Month on, no let-up in stir against Zira liquor factory

Exactly a month ago (July 24) an indefinite dharna was launched outside liquor manufacturing unit – Malbros International Private Limited – at Mansurwal village in Zira constituency of Punjab’s Ferozepur district. The factory has been lying closed since then as protesters haven’t allowed any employees to enter the unit.

The protest is being held outside the gate of the liquor unit. The protesters are demanding complete closure of this unit. They say that groundwater in several villages has been affected due to this liquor factory.

On August 20, a complete Zira bandh call was also given under the auspices of Sanjha Morcha to support the agitation. The bandh had got a huge response from all and sundry.

Former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra is the chairman and MD of Malbros International Private Limited.

“On Wednesday, we completed a month protesting against this issue but it is sad that till now no government official has turned up for talks. There has been no mention of this issue either by Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer or Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” said Roman Brar, convenor of Sanjha Morcha.

Public action committee (PAC), farmer unions and several NGOs are supporting this dharna.

BKU Dakaunda, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, BKU Krantikari, BKU Haryana and many farmer union leaders have taken part in the dharna.

On Wednesday, the state leadership of BKU Dakaunda and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee visited the protest site.

Roman Brar said, “In the second week of July, a borewell was dug at the gurdwara of Miayanwala Kalan located about 4 km from Mansurwal. At 670 feet, we found polluted water which was smelling like lahan (raw liquor). Its colour was dark brown. We raised the issue with the authority concerned, but as the administration remained unmoved, we launched an indefinite dharna outside the factory on July 24 and it is continuing even now. Villagers of the constituency are taking part in the dharna as they are concerned about the deteriorating quality of groundwater. Our dharna will continue till the unit is closed permanently. As of now, it is temporarily closed as we are not allowing anyone to enter the factory.”

Manjit Singh Dhaner , senior vice-president of BKU Dakaunda, said, “We came to know that waste water is being directly pumped into the ground. But we cannot afford to get the groundwater contaminated. It’s for the first time

that people from all walks of lives have come together for the sake of environment.”

Jasbir Singh Piddi, vice-president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, “The AAP government calls itself sensitive to environment and pro-public issues, but till date it hasn’t made an effort to hear us out and punish those exploiting the environment.”

BKU Kadian, others start pakka dharna outside Verka milk plant

Members of BKU Kadian and other dairy farmers of Punjab on Wednesday started a pakka dharna outside Verka milk plant in Ludhiana.

Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of BKU Kadian, said that lumpy skin disease has gripped the state but the government is not speaking about any compensation to the farmers who are losing their cattle every day.

“Punjab had promised to pay Rs 55 per kg fat charges to the dairy farmers who supply milk with fat to milkfed . However, milkfed has paid us Rs 20 per kg fat and now the government is not paying the balance Rs 35 per kg fat charges. Since Verka milk plants are operated by Milkfed, we have started indefinite dharna outside this plant after giving advance warning to the government. Milk production has fallen by 15% in the state due to this and our protest will be lifted once our demands are met,” Harmeet Singh said, adding that the government is also not providing expenses of earthmovers that are used to dig pits to bury animal carcasses.