Molestation case convict attacked in Ludhiana jail

A convict in a molestation case was allegedly attacked by another inmate at Ludhiana Central Jail Monday.

The injured was identified as Ranjit Singh who was convicted and imprisoned for four years in a molestation case registered against him at Jagraon. He received 14 stitches on his head.

As per jail officials, he was in his barrack when attacked. Shamsher Singh, Ludhiana Central Jail Superintendent, said that both Ranjit Singh and accused Gulshan are convicts and serving a jail term.

Both work in langar team to prepare food for other inmates. On Monday, they had an argument over some issue and a clash ensued. Ranjit Singh was rushed to the hospital inside the jail premises. Later, he was shifted to Civil Hospital where he was administered 14 stitches on his head.

A complaint has been filed with Division Number 7 police station to register FIR against Gulshan. He is serving imprisonment of six years in a drug peddling case under the NDPS Act.