Moga youth murdered in Canada, kin urge govt to bring back body

A youth from Moga was allegedly murdered during a clash, in Truro of Nova Scotia in Canada, Sunday late. His family back home in village Bukkanwala has appealed to government to help them in bringing his mortal remains for last rites.

Village sarpanch Sukhjinder Singh said that Prabhjot Singh (23) had gone to Canada on study visa four years back. “This was his fifth year in Canada where he was also working as cab driver on work permit.

On Sunday night, according to reports, there was a clash over parking a vehicle and the attackers opened attack on him with a knife. He died on the spot,” said sarpanch.

“We still do not know exact details of the incident. We are waiting to hear from Canadian police,” said sarpanch.

Prabhjot’s father Swaran Singh was in the Army. He had died during Kargil war when Prabhjot was just one, said sarpanch. “His mother is not in condition to talk. He has two sisters. One is married in Canada and the other is at home with mother. He was living with his sister and brother-in-law in Canada,” said sarpanch. “He was raised by his mother and paternal uncle after father’s demise,” he added.

“We appeal to government to help us in bringing his body back to India for last rites. His mother won’t be at peace till she won’t see her son for one last time,” he said.