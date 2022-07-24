scorecardresearch
Moga woman dies by suicide in Canada

Family says was harassed by in-laws after her husband’s visa got rejected

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 24, 2022 2:50:18 am

A 28-year-old woman from Khai village in Nihal Singh Wala division of Moga district allegedly died by suicide at Brampton city of Canada.

Her family alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws after her husband’s visa for Canada was rejected thrice due to technical reasons. The family alleged that her husband and in-laws were demanding Rs 35 lakh from her and were pressing for divorce because of her ‘failure’ to take her husband to Canada.

Rajwinder Singh Khai, brother of the deceased, said that they received a call from Brampton police informing that his sister Jaspreet Kaur (28) hanged herself to death on the night of July 21. Jaspreet had gone to Canada on a study visa.

Rajwinder Singh said that his sister had got married to Gurmeet Singh of Naraingarh village of Barnala in August 2019. “My sister had cleared IELTS and after a few months of marriage, her in-laws sent her to Canada on study visa so that she can also call her husband after settling in. However, Gurmeet’s visa got rejected thrice on technical grounds. Ever since the behaviour of her in-laws changed and they started harassing her. They then started putting pressure on her to return to India and bring Rs 35 lakh from her parents so that the couple can go to Spain together,” the brother said.

Jaspreet agreed to return to India but said that she could not ask for any money from her parents as they cannot afford it. “My father and I are farmers. We had borne the entire expenditure of her marriage, but her college fee for Canada was paid by her in-laws. It was not her fault if her husband’s visa got rejected on technical grounds. She was being pressured to either bring Rs 35 lakh or give divorce. She was not ready to give divorce,” said her brother.

He said that they were waiting for Jaspreet’s body to reach back home. “We will be filing a police complaint once her body is here,” said the brother. Jaspreet last spoke to her father on the morning of July 21 and said that everything was fine. However, after a few hours she allegedly hanged herself to death.

