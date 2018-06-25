Moga: Torn Gutka Sahib pages found outside village gurdwara

Police personnel during a meeting with residents at Mothawali village in Moga Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Police personnel during a meeting with residents at Mothawali village in Moga Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In yet another desecration case, torn pages of Sikh holy book Gutka Sahib were found scattered in the village Mothanwali in district Moga Sunday. According to the villagers, the pages were found scattered at three different locations outside the village gurdwara. However, when checked Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other holy books inside the gurdwara were safe and untouched.

Police was informed and a team led by Moga SSP Rajjit Singh Hundal reached the spot. Police said that it is suspected someone got Gutka Sahib from outside and fled away after scattering the torn pages. No damage was done to Sri Guru Granth Sahib inside village gurdwara.

Shyam Singh, president of village gurdwara committee said that as people starting coming to gurdwara early morning, torn pages were noticed. Some pieces were found right outside gurdwara entrance and later some were also found at two other spots. This led to tension in the village and police was informed immediately.

The torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in the streets were picked up and placed inside gurdwara with due respect.

Inspector Karamjit Singh, SHO Moga Sadar police station, said that FIR against unidentified persons was registered under the section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC on the statement of Shyam Singh, president of village gurdwara.

Wazir Singh, SP (Investigation) Moga said that CCTV recordings from all the cameras installed in the village are being gathered to get some clue. “Since nothing has happened inside gurdwara, we are probing the case from all angles and trying to get CCTV recordings of all cameras in village especially near gurdwara building,” he said.

