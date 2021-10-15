Moga: Woman, toddler daughter dead after toilet collapses into 30-ft deep pit

A woman and her two-year old daughter died after a toilet they were collapsed and sank into a 30-feet deep kutcha pit, at village Daroli Bhai of Moga, Friday.

Police said that the incident happened around 6.30 am when the woman Simarjit Kaur took her 2-year old daughter Harnoor to the toilet. The toilet, which was built on a 30-feet deep kutcha pit, started sinking and collapsed along with the roof. Harnoor was buried under debris. Hearing the child’s cries for help, Simarjit tried to pull her out but she also slipped into the pit.

Her husband Jagraj Singh reached there and tried to save mother-daughter duo but fell into the pit and was severely injured. Hearing their cries, other village residents and sarpanch reached there. But by the time three of them were pulled out, Simarjit and her daughter had died. Jagraj was rushed to the hospital. Woman and the child were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Village sarpanch Jaspal Singh said that the couple had adopted Harnoor after they couldn’t conceive a child of their own after many years of marriage.

Police said that inquest proceedings were filed under section 174 of CrPC at Moga Sadar police station.