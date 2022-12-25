Moga to host ‘NRI Punjabian Nal Milni’ tomorrow

To resolve grievances of Punjabis residing abroad, ‘NRI Punjabian Nal Milni’ programme will be held in Moga on Monday. Punjab’s NRIs Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the Moga event will take up cases of migrants from Moga, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mansa districts. He added that similarly, cases from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts will be taken up at Amritsar on December 30.

Dhaliwal said that Punjab government was preparing a special policy to resolve all problems related to the social, economic and cultural affairs of NRI Punjabis in a timely manner. He added that in order to listen to the problems of NRI Punjabis and resolve them, the state will conduct these types of meetings twice every year, in December and April.

He said that the government has decided to visit NRI Punjabis in their nearest districts to trim down the harassment of visiting secretariat or offices of the ministers. He said that earlier under this drive on December 16, 160 cases were taken up at Jalandhar, 74 cases were heard at SAS Nagar on December 19 and 170 others were heard at Ludhiana on December 23.