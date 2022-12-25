scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Moga to host ‘NRI Punjabian Nal Milni’ tomorrow

Dhaliwal said that Punjab government was preparing a special policy to resolve all problems related to the social, economic and cultural affairs of NRI Punjabis in a timely manner.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, NRI Punjabian Nal Milni, Moga, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mansa districts, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsPunjab's NRIs Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the Moga event will take up cases of migrants from Moga, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mansa districts. He added that similarly, cases from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts will be taken up at Amritsar on December 30.
To resolve grievances of Punjabis residing abroad, ‘NRI Punjabian Nal Milni’ programme will be held in Moga on Monday. Punjab’s NRIs Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the Moga event will take up cases of migrants from Moga, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mansa districts. He added that similarly, cases from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts will be taken up at Amritsar on December 30.

Dhaliwal said that Punjab government was preparing a special policy to resolve all problems related to the social, economic and cultural affairs of NRI Punjabis in a timely manner. He added that in order to listen to the problems of NRI Punjabis and resolve them, the state will conduct these types of meetings twice every year, in December and April.

He said that the government has decided to visit NRI Punjabis in their nearest districts to trim down the harassment of visiting secretariat or offices of the ministers. He said that earlier under this drive on December 16, 160 cases were taken up at Jalandhar, 74 cases were heard at SAS Nagar on December 19 and 170 others were heard at Ludhiana on December 23.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 11:01:44 pm
