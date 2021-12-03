Moga: Sharpshooter from Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing at deputy mayor’s brother, son

Moga police Thursday claimed to have arrested a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who allegedly opened fire at the brother and nephew of Moga deputy Mayor and Congress leader, Ashok Dhamija.

Moga police said that the accused Monu Dagar, who belongs to Sonipat of Haryana, was a wanted man and had a cash reward for his arrest.

SSP Moga, SS Mand, said that on Wednesday, Monu, along with his accomplice Jodha of Amritsar, had come on a bike, armed with two Zigana eagle pistols and opened fire at Sunil Dhamija and his son Pratham Dhamija, after mistaking Sunil for Jatinder alias Neela (brother of Sunil Dhamija).

An FIR was lodged under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, and Section 25 of Arms Act and Section 22 of NDPS Act at Moga city police station.

While police later managed to apprehend Monu, Jodha is still on the run.One 9mm and at least 1000 tablets, which is often abused by drug addicts, have been recovered from the posession of Monu.

As per initial investigations, the SSP said, Monu had told the polcie that the hit had been ordered by gangster Goldy Brar,a resident of Muktsar, to kill Jatinder alias Neela. Brar is currently believed to be hiding in Canada.

Monu had travelled from Lucknow and had met up with Jodha on the Ferozepur highway. They both were carrying pistols. After an initial recce, they waited infront of Jatinder Neela’s Nanak Nagri residence in Moga and opened fire at Sunil and Pratham when they stepped out of the residence. According to Monu, he indulged in a slight scuffle with Sunil and when Pratham tried to jump in and save Sunil, Jodha opened fire and shot hit Pratham in his left leg.

SSP Mand further said that Monu was an accused in the murder case, in which he is suspected to have barged into a hospital in Amritsar and shot dead gangster Rana Kandowalia in August this year. The murder was a result of gang war between the Bishnoi and Bambiha group.

At least ten more FIRs are registered against Monu for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other crimes in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, said the SSP.

Further investigations in the case is on and efforts are being made to arrest Jodha, he added.