Moga Police freezes assets of smugglers and fugitives worth Rs 32.37 crore in drug cases

Assets worth Rs 23.37 owned by a convict, Inderjit Singh of Dala village, have also been attached. He was sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the court.

Moga Police has frozen assets worth Rs 32.27 crore owned by smugglers and fugitives booked in drug cases.

Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said properties of 83 drug smugglers worth Rs 27.8 crore have been attached under section 68F of the NDPS Act through the competent authority in New Delhi.

SSP said that in the action taken against the fugitives, properties of five fugitives worth Rs 4.96 crore have been frozen by the competent authority under section 82/83 of CrPC. He added that a property worth 3.70 crore of Guriqbal Singh from Dhurkot village has been frozen.

Assets worth Rs.12.82 lakh of Jasveer Singh from Bukanwala village, property worth Rs 50.18 lakh owned by Pippal Singh from Daulewala, assets worth Rs 18.72 lakh of Sukhmander Singh from Moga and assets worth Rs 44 lakh of Canada-based Jaskaran Singh and Balkaranjeet Singh (natives of Manuke village) have also been frozen.

The SSP also appealed to the public come forward and provide information to police about drug smugglers and fugitives.