Day after he killed 4: Moga cops now say constable stole AK-47 from armoury

Kulwinder Singh Kulwinder Singh

A day after saying that the head constable, who shot dead four persons including his wife Sunday, was ‘issued’ an AK-47 rifle after he ‘lied’ that he had to go on a ‘raid with anti-drug Special Task Force’, the Moga police Monday claimed that the weapon was ‘stolen’ by the accused from the armoury at Police Lines.

Moga police has now registered another FIR against constable Kulwinder Singh for allegedly ‘stealing’ AK-47 automatic rifle.

On Sunday around 6 am, Kulwinder Singh, who was posted with tear gas unit of Moga police, reached his in-laws’ house at village Said Jalalpur of Dharamkot in Moga and opened fire killing his wife, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law while injuring 10-year old niece, owing to a ‘monetary dispute’ over a pig farm that he and his in-laws co-owned.

Two senior police officials, including SP (investigation) Harinderpal Singh Parmar and DSP Dharamkot Yadwinder Singh, told media that Kulwinder Singh had reached police armoury around 5.30 am and “demanded a weapon claiming that he has been put on duty with anti-drug STF for a raid”.

However, now in a fresh FIR registered at Moga city-1 police station, Kulwinder Singh has been booked for theft. As per the FIR (copy with The Indian Express), registered on the statement of head constable Balvir Singh posted at armoury in Moga police Lines, it has been alleged that Kulwinder Singh stole keys of armoury from Balvir Singh’s clothes and himself took out the AK-47 rifle and fled.

Balvir Singh, in his statement written in the FIR, claimed that when Kulwinder Singh came to him around 5.30 am asking for a weapon saying that he ‘has to go on duty’, he was taking a bath and asked the accused to wait. However, he (Kulwinder) allegedly took out the keys from his (Balvir’s) clothes, stole an AK-47 rifle, three magazines and 75 rounds of bullets and fled. Balvir further claims that when he came out from washroom, he found the keys in his clothes. Hours later, when he got to know that Kulwinder Singh has shot dead four persons, he checked armoury and found the AK-47 rifle and ammunition missing. Balvir claims that it was then he got to know that Kulwinder Singh stole the weapon.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO Moga city-1 police station, said that an FIR against Kulwinder Singh has been registered under the section 380 (theft) of IPC on statement of Balvir Singh. “It was during the detailed probe it came out that Kulwinder Singh stole the weapon from armoury,” he claimed.

In October 2014, Kulwinder Singh was booked and arrested for allegedly taking an AK-47 rifle and a 9-mm pistol to his home from Moga police armoury and firing 75 rounds in air on Diwali night. His family had even submitted plea to Moga police to not give him automatic weapons. On Saturday night too, he had reached his in-laws’ place heavily drunk and his wife had complained to Dharamkot police to take him away alleging he has been harassing them but he was let go after some hours. On Sunday morning, he again reached his in-laws’ house and opened fire killing four persons. He later surrendered and has been booked for murder and attempt to murder in an FIR registered at Dharamkot police station. His son Manpreet Singh is also booked in three FIRs for gang war.

Meanwhile, a local court sent the accused in two-day police remand Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.