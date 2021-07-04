Moga Police bust another KTF module; three held with weapons

Police also claimed that they had recovered one grey-coloured Chevrolet Cruze car, a 0.32 bore pistol, along with some live cartridges, and 20 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspects. (Representative Image)

The Moga Police on Sunday said they had arrested three people from near Smalsar and claimed to have busted another module allegedly linked with Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Those arrested have been identified as Yadvinder Singh alias Yadi, a resident of Eena Kheda in Muktsar, Racchpal Singh of Chakk Walian in Tarn Taran, and Talwinder Singh alias Mintu of Majha Patti in Muktsar.

Police also claimed that they had recovered one grey-coloured Chevrolet Cruze car, a 0.32 bore pistol, along with some live cartridges, and 20 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspects.

Recently, Moga police had busted another KTF module after arresting Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi, Ram Singh alias Sonu and Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal, allegedly involved in several crimes — including the murder of a Dera follower, gangster Sukha Lamme’s murder, and killing the owner of Supershine cloth store. Investigators identified one Arsh Dala as the main conspirator in all these crimes and said he was absconding and may allegedly be hiding in Canada.

SSP Moga Harmanbir Singh Gill said that police received information that Arsh Dala had made threatening calls to the sweet shop owner at Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur threatening to kill him if he failed to pay a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

He said that following a tip-off that Arsh had tasked three accused persons to collect the ransom from the sweet shop owner, joint police teams were deployed and the three men nabbed.

The SSP said that the trio has confessed that they were acting on directions of Arsh Dala and were in the act of extorting money from the sweet shop owner in Talwandi Bhai.

He said that the arrested men are history-sheeter and have several criminal cases against them. He added that Yadvinder Yadi was a close aide of slain gangster Vicky Gounder.

“Since the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the targeted killings, we have also shared these inputs with them,” said SSP Gill, adding that the process to extradite Arshdeep Dala and his co-conspirators was underway.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under Sections 21,61,85 of the NDPS Act, and under those of the Arms Act at Smalsar Police Station.