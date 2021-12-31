Moga: One arrested for putting fake FB post claiming sacrilege in gurdwara

Moga Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly spreading fake news of sacrilege in a gurdwara through a post on his Facebook page.

Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, ASP of Nihal Singh Wala, said that a post on FB page “LOPON” read, “The sad incident has happened again at village Malke of Moga where some pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib have been torn and thrown in the streets by some miscreants.”

Wala said that police teams verified the information from all gurdwaras in Malke village and nearby localities and no such incident took place anywhere as mentioned in the Facebook post.

On further verification, the FB page and the account through which this page was being operated was found to be of Gurdeep Singh of Lopon village.

An FIR under Sections 295-A, 153, 153-A and 505 of IPC was registered at Badhni Kalan police station. Gurdeep Singh has been arrested and further investigation is being carried out, the ASP said, adding that strict action will be taken against people trying to disrupt peace in Punjab.