Moga: On HC order, four cops booked for ‘illegal detention’ of couple

Following the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Moga Police Tuesday booked four of its personnel for allegedly detaining a couple illegally.

An FIR has been registered against sub-inspector Karamjit Singh (former SHO Badhni Kalan police station), ASI Jaswant Singh, gunman Pawan Kumar and a lady cop – under section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) – at Badhni Kalan police station.

The petition in High Court was filed by one Manjit Kaur alleging that her daughter Paramjit Kaur and son-in-law Shinda Singh were illegally detained at Badhni Kalan police station by these four cops in an abetment to suicide case. However, later the couple was arrested in the case.

Sub-inspector Sandeep Singh, SHO Badhni Kalan police station, said the FIR has been registered against four cops on the orders of the HC. “However, the couple was also arrested in the alleged abetment to suicide case of their son-in-law and are undertrials. The husband and wife, who are in their forties, were also arrested.”

He added that as per the HC order, SSP Moga has to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case. “We can make arrests in the case only after SIT orders,” said SHO. He further said that sub-inspector Karamjit Singh was already booked in another case of abetment of suicide of his colleague. “Karamjit is already under suspension due to previous case,” said SHO.