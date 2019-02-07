Toggle Menu
The body was discovered on Tuesday near fields in Singhwala with injury marks on the neck.

Moga: NRI deported from England found dead, police suspects murder
The man, Sukhdev Singh, was in the UK and had returned around six months ago after he was deported. (Representational)

A man allegedly deported from England was found dead at Moga’s Singhawala village. The body was discovered on Tuesday near fields in Singhwala with injury marks on the neck.

Sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh, SHO Charik police station, said that the man, Sukhdev Singh, was in the UK and had returned around six months ago after he was deported. The Police filed an FIR under section 302 (murder) against unidentified persons at Charik station and said that the probe was on.

Sukhdev Singh was reportedly married to a woman in the UK but they got divorced. The couple had no children. He is survived by his brother, who lives in Dubai, and two paternal uncles in Ghal Kalan. The body was cremated on Wednesday after conducting an autopsy.

Village residents in Ghal Kalan said that Sukhdev Singh was a kabaddi player in Moga before he moved to the UK around 20 years ago. “However, around six months back he was deported by the UK after his wife had complained against him. He was a heavy drinker,” said a relative.

