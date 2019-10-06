Moga man murders lover on gurdwara premises

A man allegedly murdered his lover in a room on the premises of Gurudwara Nanaksar in Jagraon, Ludhiana, on Friday, following arguments. The accused, Kuldeep Singh (40) of Moga fled the scene after locking the room. The gurdwara workers saw blood seeping out of the room and informed police.

The deceased, Gurjit Kaur (40) of Moga, was a divorcee and allegedly in relationship with Kuldeep, who sold condiments outside the gurudwara. Kuldeep allegedly suspected that the woman was having an affair with someone else.

Police said, the deceased suffered multiple head injuries. An FIR was lodged.