Moga man commits suicide in Canada, kin claim harassment from wife, in-laws for cash, property

A man from Dhalleke village of Moga allegedly committed suicide at his home in Vancouver, Canada, Monday, allegedly because he was being harassed for cash and property by his wife and in-laws.

The deceased, identified as Baljinder Singh (30), allegedly hanged himself, said his family after receiving the news on Tuesday. They alleged that for the past several months, Baljinder was being harassed by his NRI wife and in-laws, who were forcing him to transfer his family’s land in their name or give them Rs 2 crore in cash. His passport and PR card were also allegedly confiscated by his in-laws.

Narayan Singh Sidhu, Baljinder’s father, said his son had married an NRI woman, who is originally also from Moga, in December 2017. She lived for two months with his family at Dhalleke and then went back to Canada. She delivered a baby girl there and in November 2018, Baljinder also went to Vancouver.

“The couple started having regular fights. Baljinder’s wife refused to live with him in a separate house and said she will only live with her parents. Baljinder lived with them in their home for 4-5 months but was regularly abused and harassed. He asked his wife multiple times to shift with him but she refused. They turned him out of their house and demanded 2 crore in cash for giving a divorce. They were also pressurising him to transfer two kilas of land that we own here, in their name. They refused to return his passport and PR card till the land isn’t transferred in their name,” said the father, adding that this was Baljinder’s wife’s second marriage.

“We had agreed because a relative was a middleman. Later we got to know that she had divorced her first husband after taking Rs 40 lakh. Baljinder’s wife and in-laws also got a fake dowry FIR registered against him and his parents with Moga police and alleged that the family demanded an SUV Fortuner from them. It was cancelled as no evidence was found. They also kept all cash and jewellery we gave to the couple during marriage and took another Rs 12 lakh in the name of getting the couple settled in Canada,” said Sukhwinder Singh, Baljinder’s paternal uncle.

Meanwhile, Baljinder’s father alleged that even after their son’s suicide, his wife’s family had been harassing and threatening them. “We have filed a police complaint today against his wife, her father and uncle. We want proper action against them but neither local police or Canada police have given given us any update yet,” said Sukhwinder Singh.

“We want the administration’s help to bring his body back but amid coronavirus travel restrictions, we have no idea if it will be possible,” he added.

Moga Sadar police station SHO said the case will be investigated.

