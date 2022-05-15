Moga: Man beaten to death on suspicion of ‘stealing a piece of wire’, case lodged

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers on the suspicion that he stole a piece of wire, at village Madheke of Moga district, Friday.

The brother of the deceased got the FIR registered Saturday. Raju, from Manohar Basti of Nihal Singh Wala told police that his brother Suraj (25) was a scrap dealer. He used to roam the villages on his bicycle to collect scrap. On Friday, he had gone to village Madheke

where he stopped in the fields of one Swaran Singh to have water from the tubewell.

However, Swaran Singh and his accomplices blamed Suraj for stealing a piece of discarded wire which was lying in his fields, said Raju. “Even as Suraj tried to explain that he did not steal anything, a group of villagers started thrashing him and did not stop until he got unconscious. They made a video while thrashing him and uploaded it on social media,” Raju said.

FIR was filed under Sections 304, 148 and 149 of IPC at Nihal Singh Wala police station.