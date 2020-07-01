‘Low intensity blast’ in Moga; one injured

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm when the security guard of the building arrived at the couple’s house along with two or three of his associates. According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm when the security guard of the building arrived at the couple’s house along with two or three of his associates.

A ‘low intensity blast’ was reported in the market near Kotkapura road in Baghapurana of Moga Tuesday late.

Baghapurana DSP Jasbinder Singh said that a ‘desi-bomb’, apparently made with ‘explosives fitted in a pipe’ went off around 6 pm after a courier company employee sat on it. The man was injured in the hand.

“Some iron nails, plastic objects and sharp pins were found after the explosion. They were packed with some explosive substance in a pipe and then covered with construction material. A courier company employee Chhotu Ram sat there and it exploded,” said DSP. “Prima facie it wasn’t an IED or RDX blast but a desi-bomb made using local material,” he said.

DSP said that bomb squad and forensic experts have been called to inspect the spot.

An FIR under the Explosives Act and other relevant sections was being registered at Baghapurana police station on statement of Chhotu Ram who got injured in hand, said DSP.

