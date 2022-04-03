Moga: Gangster out on bail shot dead by ‘rivals’ at Mari Mustafa village

A gangster, who was booked in several cases and was currently out on bail, was shot dead by unidentified persons at Mari Mustafa village in Baghapurana of Moga district, Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Harjit Singh alias Pinta (35), was driving a bike with his friend Gurpreet Singh riding pillion, when two unidentified men came from behind in a bike, intercepted their bike and opened fire at Pinta. The men then fled from the scene.

Moga SSP, Gulneet Singh Khurana, said that Harjit received two bullet wounds — one in his neck and another in his stomach — and died on the spot. His friend Gurpreet was also injured after being shot in the thigh and is admitted to a hospital.

Moga SP (investigation), Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, said that a kabaddi match was ongoing in the village when Gurpreet asked Harjit to drop him home on his bike. “The bike on which Harjit was riding was not owned by him. He had borrowed it from a villager. Two men came on another bike and opened fire at Harjit, killing him on the spot,” said Bhatti.

The officer further said that Harjit had been booked in at least ten cases registered at Moga, Faridkot and other places. “Harjit was associated with the Bambiha group earlier, but later they had parted ways. Harjit was out on bail and as per the villagers, he was having a rivalry with some people in his area,” Bhatti said.

Sources said that Harjit had been booked for offences such as murder, attempt to murder, assault and also under the NDPS Act.

Moga police sources further said that a post was uploaded on social media later allegedly by some people from the Lawrence Bishnoi group claiming that they had got Harjit killed. The police are yet to verify the authenticity of the video and said that it might be a ploy to mislead the investigation.

Police said they have so far registered an FIR against one Chamkaur Singh alias Beant, also from Mari Mustafa village, and other unidentified accused, on the statement of the parents of the deceased, under sections of murder and those of the Arms Act at Baghapaurana police station.

Harjit’s family has claimed that he was getting threats from his rivals who were openly saying that they will get him killed. “Chamkaur Singh is lodged in Ferozepur jail and has a criminal background. We will bring him on a production warrant for questioning as Harjit’s family has named him as the prime suspect,” said SP Bhatti.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pargat Singh tweeted: “Today a Youth has been gunned down in Moga. Very sad state of law & order in Punjab. Meanwhile CM @BhagwantMann is busy in Gujarat for PR exercises for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Reminds one of Nero and his fiddle. #Murders #NewNormal.”