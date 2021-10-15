Moga Double Murder: Man kills two over agricultural land dispute

A man allegedly killed two men with a sharp-edged weapon at village Nathewala in Baghapurana of Moga, late on Thursday. The killings allegedly took place over an agricultural land dispute.

Police said that the bodies of two farmers were found lying in fields, adding that they were hacked to death by another farmer who allegedly nursed a grudge against them over a piece of land, which was taken on lease by one of the deceased for contract farming.

The deceased were identified as Pal Singh (52) and Jaswinder Singh (42) — both from village Jhandiana Garbi.

Police said that Pal Singh had taken a piece of land on lease at village Nathewala, where his in-laws live.

However, the accused farmer, identified as Pawanpreet Singh alias Pawna from village Nathewala, nursed a grudge against Pawanpreet because that particular piece of land was earlier with him.

On Thursday night, Pal Singh and his friend, Jaswinder Singh, had gone to Nathewala to take a round of the fields where they had a heated argument with Pawanpreet.

As things escalated, Pawanpreet allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, killing them on the spot. Police said that after executing both the killings, Pawanpreet even called land owner, Sukhdev Singh, to inform that he had killed both men in a fit of rage and their bodies were lying in the fields.

An FIR was registered on the statement of Jagdeep Singh, son of Pal Singh, who told police in his statement that they got a call around 9.30 pm Thursday night from Sukhdev Singh about the incident. FIR for murder under Section 302 of IPC was registered at Baghapurana police station.