Moga court summons Punjab FM Cheema in defamation case

The Moga court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija has issued an order summoning Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema in an alleged defamation case filed against him by former Moga MLA, Dr Harjot Kamal.

The order was issued on Friday but its written copy was made available only on Sunday.

The order says that a “prima facie case under Sections 499, 500 of IPC is made out against the accused…. the accused is ordered to be summoned to face trial under Sections 499 and 500 of IPC”.

The court has summoned Cheema on November 15.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

In his complaint, Kamal, former Congress’s Moga MLA who joined BJP ahead of Punjab assembly elections earlier this year, alleged that Cheema had “unnecessarily dragged” his name in the alleged land acquisition scam of highway number 105-B. Kamal also alleged that Cheema “without having any proofs” had given a statement to the media that two installments of Rs 350 crore and Rs 360 crore each were transferred to his (Kamal’s) Axis Bank, Ajitwal (Moga), account.

“I do not have any bank account in Axis Bank, Ajitwal. Moreover, there is no branch of Axis Bank at Ajitwal…,” submitted Kamal in his complaint.

“Since the Government of India/Punjab government has so far not fixed the rate of acquisition of land of the area for said purpose, so the question of disbursement of any amount and any money transaction in this regard does not arise,” stated Kamal’s plea in the court against Cheema.

Noting that Cheema held a press conference on June 10, 2020, and “unnecessarily dragged the name of Harjot Kamal in context with alleged land scam of highway 105-B without any legal and cogent basis”, and that Cheema made “defamatory and derogatory imputations against the complainant”, the court said that “there are sufficient grounds for summoning of accused for offences punishable under Sections 499 and 500 of IPC”.