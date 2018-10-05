Moga courier blast case: ‘Bomb’ sent to settle property dispute with cousin, says police

Ferozepur Range IG M S Chhina (centre) with other police personnel at the shop in Moga. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Ferozepur Range IG M S Chhina (centre) with other police personnel at the shop in Moga. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

THE police on Thursday claimed to have solved the Moga courier parcel blast case, in which two persons were injured on September 26, with the arrest of Rajvir Rajeyana alias Raja (51) from Rourkela in Odisha, who had allegedly sent the “parcel bomb” to his nephew (cousin’s son) Bhupesh Rajeyana of Sangrur with whom he had a property dispute.

Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, DIG Ferozepur range, The Indian Express the accused was identified from a CCTV grab and arrested from Rourkela on October 2. “There is no terrorism angle in the case. Preliminary investigation shows he used firecracker powder as explosive to prepare the low-intensity bomb. He stayed at Modern Lodge in Jalandhar from September 20 to 29 where he prepared the bomb. Forensic experts visited that room on October 4 for detailed probe. The forensic report containing details on explosive used is awaited but the initial probe says it was firecracker powder,” he said.

Rajvir was wearing a wig to conceal his identity when he was arrested.

Addressing a press conference in Moga Thursday, DIG Chhina and outgoing Moga SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor said the accused had also prepared a fake Aadhar card under the name Mohammad Abdul Bari showing himself as a resident to Andhra Pradesh.

The accused has been sent in five days police remand of Moga police for more questioning.

