Moga: Cops acquitted in Nathuwala police check post drugs case

The two accused policemen acquitted by the court include- assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh and munshi Jasvir Singh. The third accused constable Davinder Singh died few years back. (Representational Image) The two accused policemen acquitted by the court include- assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh and munshi Jasvir Singh. The third accused constable Davinder Singh died few years back. (Representational Image)

The court of additional session judge Tarsem Mangla of Moga acquitted the two policemen in Nathuwala police check post drugs recovery case of 2013 on Friday. The third accused cop had died during the trial. The court acquitted them after the prosecution failed to prove charges of drug and illicit liquor recovery from the policemen.

Defence counsel Rupinder Brar said that call details of his clients proved that they were not present in police chowki when senior police officials claimed recovery of drugs from them. They were framed, he claimed.

It was on September 6, 2013 that three cops were allegedly caught with drugs, liquor and cash at Natthuwala police check post at sub division Baghapurana of Moga. 1.68 quintal of poppy husk, 66 bottles of illicit liquor and Rs 46,000 in cash were caught during a raid at police chowki and then Moga SSP Kamaljit Dhillon had claimed that drugs and liquor were hidden in the police check post by the cops for further sale. Cops were dismissed and sent to jail.

In December 2014, the two ‘dismissed’ cops- Jarnail Singh and Jasvir Singh (Davinder Singh had died) were even reinstated on the orders of then DIG Ferozepur range Mohnish Chawla.

On February 12, 2015 when JS Khaira had taken over as SSP Moga, the police filing a ‘re-enquiry’ report in the case said that the case was ‘false’.

This case was back in limelight recently after PPS officer Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, who was then Moga SSP was recently again posted as Moga SSP but removed within a week after a report by Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PIB) indicted him of taking Rs 40 lakh from accused cops and delaying filing of chargesheet against them.

