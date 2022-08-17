Moga cop dies after weapon goes off while cleaning

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died at Moga Police Lines after his service weapon, a self-loading rifle (SLR), allegedly went off and a bullet hit his neck during cleaning before the Independence Day parade on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Sodhi Singh, who was posted in the tear gas wing of Moga police in ITI campus.

ASI Satnam Singh from Focal Point police post said that Singh, a resident of Malla village in Ferozepur district, died on the spot. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been filed.

Singh joined Punjab Police in 1990 and is survived by wife and three children.