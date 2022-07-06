scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Moga: 8 booked in attempt to murder case clash outside court, open fire

Police said that the men had come to court to attend a hearing in their case and clashed among themselves, with one of the men also allegedly opening fire in the air.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 6, 2022 12:28:51 am
After the incident, all the eight men managed to flee.

A group of eight men, who had all been arrested and released on bail in an attempt to murder case in 2017, allegedly clashed with each other outside the court complex in Moga on Tuesday.

Police said that the men had come to court to attend a hearing in their case and clashed among themselves, with one of the men also allegedly opening fire in the air.

After the incident, all the eight men managed to flee, even as panic gripped the area after gunshots rang out outside the court complex, which is considered a high security zone.

Moga SSP, Gulneet Singh Khurana, confirmed that all eight men had been booked in an attempt to murder case in 2017 and had come to court on Tuesday to attend a hearing in their case. “The men were all part of the same group when the case was registered against them in 2017. However, later they had a fallout and started having altercations and clashes within the group. They were all out on bail. One of them, Manjit Singh alias Sunny, from Datta village, allegedly opened fire during Tuesday’s clash. He is absconding,” said the SSP.

He aded that after opening fire, four of the men fled in a Hyundai Verna car. “A second car, which had been left at the scene by the men, has been impounded,” said the SSP.

Police said apart from Sunny, the other men involved in Tuesday’s clash were Jatinder Kumar Neela, Kuldeep Singh Gagan, Amandeep, Gurpreet Gopi, Jassa Grewal, Rinku, and Sunil Kumar.

SSP Khurana said that at least 4-5 rounds had been fired outside the court complex. “An FIR is being registered at Moga city-1 police station on the police’s statement. All the men have been identified and will be arrested soon,” he said.

