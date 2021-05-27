Moga: 3 booked for killing gangster Sukha Lamme in June last year

The Moga police have filed an FIR against three persons for the alleged murder of wanted gangster Sukha Lamme, who was earlier believed to be absconding.

The FIR says that Sukha was killed last year in June and his body was thrown into the Daudhar canal at Pul Madhoke.

The FIR registered at Badni Kalan police station names Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh (now believed to be hiding in Canada), Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi and Kamal Sharma — all three from village Dala of Moga. They have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 of IPC on the complaint of one Parkash Singh, who in his statement has claimed that he saw the accused throw the body in the canal.

Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi is a KTF operative who was arrested by Punjab Police along with another alleged member of the terror outfit, Ram Singh alias Sonu, on Sunday. Arshdeep and Kamal Sharma are also part of the KTF.

While search for Sukha’s body continues, police said that those involved in his murder also allegedly misused his Facebook profile to claim responsibility for crimes that they committed after eliminating him.

Jagatpreet Singh, Moga SP (investigation), said that on June 27 last year, Arshdeep during his visit to India, with the help of his accomplices Lovepreet and Kamaljeet, killed Sukha Lamme by giving him poison at a house in village Dala of Moga and then threw the body in Daudhar canal after disfiguring his face.

“It has been 11 months but still we are trying to find the body now from the canal,” said the SP.

Some days later on July 14, 2020, Ravi and Kamal allegedly killed Tejinder alias Pinka, owner of a store ‘Super Shine Clothes’ in New Town of Moga, to terrorise the people of Moga city and to exploit them subsequently for ransom. A Facebook post from Sukhu’s account claimed that he was behind the killing.

“By that time, Lamme was already murdered and the accused posted from his FB account to derail the probe,” the SP said.

According to police, the trio then killed Dera Sacha Sauda follower Manohar Lal in Bathinda on November 20 last year and again a Facebook post appeared from Sukha’s account in which he took responsibility. All these murders were carried out on directions of KTF’s Canada based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjer, they said.

SP Jagatpreet Singh, meanwhile, said that Sukha Lamme’s parents were contacted but they said that they had already disowned him a long time back. Sukha Lamme Gill belonged to village Lamma of Jagraon of Ludhiana rural.