Moga: 27-year-old found dead on road, cops suspect overdose

A 27-year-old man, allegedly hooked to drugs for the past two years, was found dead on the main road at Daulewala in Dharamkot of Moga Wednesday.

Daulewala village is known for rampant drug trade and addicts from far-off places come here to buy cheap drugs. Police said Gurminder Singh, alias Vicky (27), allegedly came to the area to buy drugs.

His body was found near the fields with froth around his mouth by local passersby.

Dharamkot DSP Yadwinder Singh said Gurminder’s father Amarjit Singh lives in Bhogpur of Jalandhar, while his mother is no more.

His sister Deeksha is married in Mamdot of Ferozepur and he had been living with her for the past four months.

“Prima facie he came to Daulewala to buy drugs. He probably had an overdose and collapsed on the road. But his autopsy report is awaited,” said the DSP.

Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC at Kot Ise Khan police station, for allegedly providing drugs to Gurminder. This was based on the statement of his sister Deeksha, who said her brother had been addicted to drugs for the past two years and died due to overdose.