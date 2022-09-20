scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Moga: 22 receive burn injuries in fire incident at gas crematorium

Village residents said that the cremation of a man was ongoing at the electric crematorium in the village when suddenly there was probably some leakage from LPG cylinder and blaze spread.

At least 22 persons have received burn injuries in the accident. (Representational)

At least 22 persons received burn injuries in a fire accident at a gas crematorium in Dhudike village of Moga, Monday.

Village residents said that the cremation of a man was ongoing at the electric crematorium in the village when suddenly there was probably some leakage from LPG cylinder and blaze spread.

“Family of the deceased man along with other villagers were standing near the crematorium while other villagers were at some distance. Probably there was some gas leakage and there was a sudden blaze. 22 villagers received burn injuries and were rushed to different hospitals. All of them are stable and some were discharged after first aid,” said Jasdeep Singh Garry, former sarpanch of the village.

Moga civil surgeon Satinder Pal said that while three of the injured were admitted at Civil Hospital, Moga, others went to other hospitals for immediate aid. “Three admitted with us are doing fine,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

Garry said that there was such a chaos after the blaze that people just rushed to different hospitals for immediate treatment. “Some people have also come from other villages to attend the cremation. At least 22 have been injured as per our count,” he said.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 09:24:19 am
Next Story

Karnataka: Man issues triple talaq on court premises in Koppal, arrested

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement