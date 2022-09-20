Moga: 22 receive burn injuries in fire incident at gas crematorium

At least 22 persons received burn injuries in a fire accident at a gas crematorium in Dhudike village of Moga, Monday.

Village residents said that the cremation of a man was ongoing at the electric crematorium in the village when suddenly there was probably some leakage from LPG cylinder and blaze spread.

“Family of the deceased man along with other villagers were standing near the crematorium while other villagers were at some distance. Probably there was some gas leakage and there was a sudden blaze. 22 villagers received burn injuries and were rushed to different hospitals. All of them are stable and some were discharged after first aid,” said Jasdeep Singh Garry, former sarpanch of the village.

Moga civil surgeon Satinder Pal said that while three of the injured were admitted at Civil Hospital, Moga, others went to other hospitals for immediate aid. “Three admitted with us are doing fine,” he said.

Garry said that there was such a chaos after the blaze that people just rushed to different hospitals for immediate treatment. “Some people have also come from other villages to attend the cremation. At least 22 have been injured as per our count,” he said.