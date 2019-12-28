Moga: 1 dead, 3 injured in firing over land dispute

Police said the dispute between Balwinder Singh and Gurbhej Singh was over a chunk of land and the case was sub-judice. (Representational image) Police said the dispute between Balwinder Singh and Gurbhej Singh was over a chunk of land and the case was sub-judice. (Representational image)

A man died and three others were injured after a group allegedly opened fire at a rival party over a land dispute in village Rajeana of sub-division Baghapurana in Moga Friday.

Moga police said Balwinder Singh, in his fifties, succumbed to his bullet injuries while his son Vikram Singh, brother Joginder Singh and one Bheesha, were injured in the firing.

The three injured were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Police said the dispute between Balwinder Singh and Gurbhej Singh was over a chunk of land and the case was sub-judice.

However, on Friday evening, the rival group allegedly by Gurbhej and his two sons opened fire on Balwinder and his family, using two weapons.

Baghapurana DSP Kesar Singh said, “Gurbhej Singh and his two sons Pawan and Aman- allegedly opened fire at the victims. Both had weapons. Balwinder Singh’s condition deteriorated when he was being taken to DMCH and they had to stop at Civil Hospital Jagraon where he succumbed to his injuries. Three others including his son Vikram, brother Joginder and one Bheesha have been admitted at DMCH. We are yet to record their statements.”

Sources said that a few days ago when Balwinder and his family had gone to attend a wedding, the rival group allegedly took possession of land and marked ‘nishaandehi’ to show land was in their possession even as court case was ongoing.

When Balwinder’s family returned, they removed that demarcation, leading to tension. On Friday evening, Gurbhej along with his sons and other accomplices allegedly barged into fields of Balwinder and they allegedly opened fire.

DSP added that an FIR against Gurbhej, his sons Pawan and Aman, wife Daljit Kaur and others was being registered for murder and attempt to murder at Baghapurana police station. Till filing of this report, Moga police team was at DMCH to record statements of the injured.

