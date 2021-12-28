Modi to visit Punjab on Jan 5, first visit after farm law repeal, ahead of polls

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on January 5 to lay the foundation stone of PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur. It will be his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of farm laws.

The PM had not visited the state since farm ordinances were issued and protests started on June 5, 2020. The farmers lifted dharna from borders and came back to their houses on December 11.

The PGI satellite centre is a Rs 450-crore project which was announced by the UPA government in 2013. However, in 2014, the NDA came to power and the project became a non-starter after that. Ferozepur city MLA Parminder Singh Pinki had claimed to get this project approved for his area from the then prime minister Manmohan Singh. He had alleged that earlier due to SAD-BJP government in Punjab, land acquisition for the project was delayed and after 2017, the BJP-led NDA government too delayed it.

Modi will be laying foundation stone of an eight-year-old project. It will be a 400-bedded hospital as per the previous announcement by former Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also MP of Ferozepur, had stated in September last year that the foundation stone of PGI satellite centre will be laid in April 2021 on Baisakhi day but nothing happened. However, much before that, on January 1 this year, Ferozepur MLA Pinki himself had laid the foundation stone. However, except for a boundary wall, nothing can be seen in this approved project spread across 40 acres.

The PM will be paying a visit to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s constituency after the kisan aandolan against farm laws was called off.

Sangrur’s PGI satellite centre was also announced in 2013 but its OPD has already started while AIIMS Bathinda’s foundation stone was laid in 2016 and it is operational now. The Ferozepur PGI satellite centre, however, failed to take off despite the fact that Ferozepur is a BJP seat.