Modi pitches Ayali as youth icon, woos industrialists

Providing the campaign of SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali the much-needed boost, BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Friday tried to woo local industrialists and Gujarati community settled in the city, glorifying Ayali as a “youth icon” and Ludhiana as the “future manufacturing hub of the world”.

“Your candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali is a youth icon. It is only people like Ayali who are the think tanks for development of nation, and I need such people as my colleagues for better and developed India,” said Modi, addressing a massive gathering at Dana Mandi. This was his second rally in the district after Jagraon.

Giving a call to industrialists and manufacturers’ community in Ludhiana, he said, “If we want India to be the manufacturing hub of the world, then it is not possible till cities like Ludhiana are taken ahead. We need to take Ludhiana to another level and make it the largest manufacturing hub of the world.”

“Ludhiana desh ki shaan ban sakta hai (Ludhiana has the potential to become crown of India),” roared Modi, amid the cheering crowd.

Modi also talked of improper raw material management and loans for small scale industries which, according to him, are “major problems for Ludhiana industry”.

“Friends, have you ever seen a government which exports wheat and imports bread in return? We have one such government in Delhi. Big industrialists are given loans on one call while our small industrialists struggle for getting loans from bank. Is this the government you want?” asked Modi as the crowd, the majority of them being labourers from nearby factories and BJP workers in orange camps, shouted “no”.

Modi also tried to woo industrialists claiming that ‘Made in India’ label would be on a par with ‘Made In China’ label if the BJP came to power.

“Do you people remember how we used to go mad just seeing a label of ‘Made In Japan’. We never doubted the quality of product and purchased it with closed eyes. I want the same status for products made in India. ‘Made In India’ mania should grip the world,” he said. “To realise this dream, Ludhiana has to be the front-runner.”

He also talked of ‘zero defect manufacturing’ for industries of Ludhiana and said, “Products manufactured in Ludhiana should be such that they cannot be rejected anywhere in the world.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal mentioned the water and sewerage problems faced by people in the majority of Ludhiana areas and claimed that “Modi will make sure that adequate funds are sanctioned for the problem if elected”.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App