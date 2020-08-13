MLAs Bains brothers, LIP workers booked for ‘flouting’ Covid norms

he LIP workers were protesting against ‘high-handedness’ of Ludhiana police and demanding action against Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and other Congress workers.

The Ludhiana police Wednesday booked MLA brothers — Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains –along with workers of their Lok Insaf Party (LIP) for allegedly flouting coronavirus pandemic restrictions and organising a protest gathering outside the office of Ludhiana police commissioner.

The Bains brothers had held a protest outside the police commissioner’s office on Tuesday and an FIR against them was registered for allegedly flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks.

On August 8, the LIP and Congress workers clashed outside Bittu’s residence when LIP leader Gagandeep Singh alias Sunny Kainth had reached Bittu’s residence to hand him over ‘money collected in donations’ to buy ventilators for Ludhiana civil hospital. After the clash, cross-FIRs were registered against both sides at division number 8 police station.

However, the LIP workers led by Bains brothers alleged that Congress workers had ‘tossed the turban’ of Sunny Kainth and ‘attacked him’ but still police did not add relevant sections to the FIR registered against Congress workers.

On Tuesday, the LIP workers led by Bains brothers protested outside the commissioner’s office.

Fresh FIR against both MLAs and their workers has been registered under sections 188, 269 of the IPC and Section 57 of the Disaster Management Act at division number 5 police station.

ACP (Civil Lines) Jatinder Chopra said that both MLAs and their supporters are also being served a notice to get tested for coronavirus and submit their reports to the police.

