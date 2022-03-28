MLA Daljit Grewal directs DC to complete Tibba-Tajpur Road bridge at earliest

AAP’s Ludhiana (East) MLA, Daljit Singh Grewal, on Monday held a meeting with the district Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, during which he took up the issue related to the under-construction Tibba-Tajpur Road bridge on National Highway.

Grewal said that the DC was directed to convene a special meeting with the senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard and ensure the speedy construction of this bridge.

The MLA said that due to the slow pace of the construction, the entire area was suffering from traffic congestion, resulting in wastage of commuter time as well as sometimes leading to accidents. The legislator said that special emphasis was being given to the timely completion of this project.

Besides the bridge, Grewal also took up several other developmental issues with the Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner has assured his fulsome support to the MLA and said that a meeting with senior NHAI officials will be convened soon.