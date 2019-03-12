MLA Bains ‘exposes’ chitta sale on FB Live, questions Capt’s claims

Four days after Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh at a rally in Mogal claimed that his government had ‘broken back of drug trade’ in Punjab, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains claimed to have exposed ‘chitta’ (heroin) sale live on Facebook. He alleged that the drug was selling like potatoes in a vegetable market.

Bains, who is MLA from Atam Nagar of Ludhiana, went live on his Facebook around 9 am Monday. Bains purportedly showed ‘live’ on his Facebook page how a friend of his was able to buy two packets of drug, for Rs 300 each, from an alleged ‘chitta mandi’ (drug market) near Cheema Chowk. Then he again sent the person to buy two more packets, which he again claimed that he was able to buy without any hindrance.

Then he went to office of Ludhiana police commissioner where he submitted three packets of drug with a written complaint and kept one for self saying that he himself will get it tested to know ‘purity’ of the drug.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said that samples of ‘chitta’ submitted by Bains will be sent for forensic testing. “We don’t know yet what is the actual composition of that powder. We will get forensic testing done and take action accordingly. The area falls under Moti Nagar police station and matter has been transferred there for probe,” he said.

Bains said that drugs are being sold in Punjab like potatoes in a vegetable market despite the CM claiming that back of drug trade has been broken in Punjab.

“I was sitting in my car and my friend went to buy the drug. He was able to buy two packets, Rs 300 each. That is the one time dose they give in one sachet. When he returned, I sent him again to buy two more and even then he was able to get them without any hindrance. The entire world was watching it live on my page, but police was nowhere to be seen even when my friend went for second time,” he told The Indian Express.

Bains alleged that SAD and Congress will be using ‘drugs’ to get votes in Lok Sabha polls and thus he will be filing a written complaint with Election Commission, demanding immediate transfer of Ludhiana Police Commissioner and dismissal of SHO in whose area his friend purchased the drug.

“If this is how drugs can be openly sold and bought in Ludhiana city, then it won’t be a surprise if they are used in entire Punjab to get votes by these political parties,” he said.

Bains also displayed documents regarding information about 677 drug peddlers which he claimed that he had submitted to Special Task Force (STF) and CM’s office but action wasn’t taken against a single one. “We received these 677 complaints giving complete information about drug peddlers from people…Entire information was compiled and submitted to STF and CM office. Action has not been taken against a single one and then Captain claims he has broken back of drug trade,” said Bains.