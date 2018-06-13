MLA Bains alleges Rs 200 crore scam in Verka milk plants; conducts ‘sting’ operation

As many as 33 per cent of respondents in the country suggested that the extent of loss suffered by their company due to fraud was more than 7 per cent of the revenues. As many as 33 per cent of respondents in the country suggested that the extent of loss suffered by their company due to fraud was more than 7 per cent of the revenues.

The Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains Tuesday alleged that there is a ‘scam’ of Rs 200 crore going on at MILKFED run Verka milk plants of Punjab government. Bains who allegedly forcibly entered Verka milk plant premises in Ludhiana Tuesday, claimed that he conducted a ‘sting operation’ and tested milk samples in Verka’s own laboratory.

He alleged that Verka is charging Rs 5 to 6 extra per packet from consumers in the name of fat content whereas the milk being sold is of less fat content. He alleged that the practice is taking place at every Verka milk plant in Punjab not only Ludhiana. He claimed that when he got the milk from the packet checked from the verka milk plant’s laboratory itself, the fat contents of the milk was 4.1 % whereas S.N.F(solid not fat) was 8 % but the rate was being levied for 4.5 % fat and 8.5 % SNF.

“It comes out to be the scam of at least Rs 200 crore in entire Punjab with Rs 5-6 per packet being charged extra from consumers,” he alleged.

He added that he will himself take the matter to CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Ludhiana Verka milk plant, the spokesperson said that Bains forcibly entered the complex and tried to disrupt the work. It added that Bains along with 15-20 supporters and his gunmen stormed into the administration block. He asked to meet general manager but he was in Chandigarh for meeting. Then he met the marketing manager.

The statement added that MLA had brought packets of milk with him and insisted that he wants to get those tested but was told by Marketing Manager that he cannot allow such testing in absence of GM. It further said that MLA then forcibly entered the lab and one of his supporters started testing. None of the Verka employees did testing, said the statement.

“To avoid any tiff, MLA was allowed to do it but standard procedure of testing was not followed and advise of quality assurance officer about irregularities in testing were not heeded to,” added the statement.

Verka Ludhiana officials have also filed a police complaint against MLA Bains and his supporters demanding registration of FIR.

