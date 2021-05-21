Mission Fateh 2.0: ASHA workers screen 17.7 lakh rural population, 631 test positive, says Punjab health minister

Balbir Singh Sidhu said that instructions have been issued to all the CHOs to immediately report and highlight the Covid-19 pregnant women cases to concerned senior medical officer at block level and at state headquarters. (Express File)

On the first two days of that kicked off on May 19 to screen villages in Punjab for Covid, 6.3 lakh households were surveyed by ASHA workers (Accredited Social Health Activist) covering a population of 17.7 lakh, of which 631 tested positive, said health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday.

He said that as the rural areas are registering an alarmingly increase in positivity rate, the government consequently launched Mission Fateh 2.0 (Corona Mukt Pind Abhiyan) to contain the spread of the deadly contagion and to ensure Covid-free villages.

The health minister said that Corona Fateh kits have been provided to 617 patients in home isolation whereas 17 patients have been referred to L2/L3 facility.

A total of 126 pregnant women have tested positive so far, he said, adding that regular monitoring of pregnant women is being done by Community Health Officers (CHOs) and treatment is being provided as per protocol.

The minister advised people that no medicine will be provided to any Covid-19 positive pregnant women without a doctor’s prescription.

Sidhu said that instructions have been issued to all the CHOs to immediately report and highlight the Covid-19 pregnant women cases to concerned senior medical officer at block level and at state headquarters.

Giving details about the the mession, the minister said that in every village, a door-to-door survey is being done by ASHAs to check for Covid symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The information of suspected person is immediately shared with the CHO and SMO and the suspected person is tested for Covid immediately and necessary treatment as per protocol is provided.

He divulged that all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Health Wellness Centre (HWCs) and Sub-Centres have been provided with adequate logistics like Rapid Antigen Kits, Mission Fateh kits, necessary medicines, PPE kits, pulse oximeters, digital thermometers, sanitizers, masks and other item required to perform this survey. He said that the survey will be completed in 15 days to break the chain of coronavirus.