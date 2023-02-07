scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Ludhiana: 15 years later, PO arrested in case of 79124 missing paddy bags

Ludhiana vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that Hardial Singh Dhanoa, owner of Kuber Rice Mill, was arrested. He was declared a proclaimed offender on April 4, 2009 by a local court. He will be produced in the court Tuesday.

missing paddy bags, ludhiana news, indian expressFifteen years after 79124 paddy bags went missing from a mill in Ludhiana. (File Representational Photo0
Fifteen years after 79124 paddy bags went missing from a mill in Ludhiana, the vigilance arrested a proclaimed offender in 2008 case, Monday.

Ludhiana vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that Hardial Singh Dhanoa, owner of Kuber Rice Mill, was arrested. He was declared a proclaimed offender on April 4, 2009 by a local court. He will be produced in the court Tuesday.

SSP Sandhu said that DSP VB Unit had conducted checking at Kuber Rice Mill in Dakha of Ludhiana and found 79124 bags of paddy missing. Thereafter, a case was registered on February 26, 2008 under the sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC, 7 of Essential Commodities Act and 13(1) of Prevention of Corruption Act at Ludhiana range vigilance police station.

“There are some more POs in the case who are still absconding,” said SSP.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 08:52 IST
